Zscaler and CrowdStrike partner to provide joint customers with seamless protection across the cloud and the endpoint

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Zscaler, Inc., announced a partnership with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. CrowdStrike’s AI-powered Threat Graph will integrate with Zscaler’s cloud security platform to provide customers with real-time threat detection and automated policy enforcement that improves security across their networks and endpoints.

Joint customers will benefit from the partnership by being able to easily leverage each company’s offerings to secure their organisations through rich conditional access, which prevents infected or non-compliant devices from obtaining corporate resources until appropriate remediation has taken place. The integration will also provide customers with automated one-click access to CrowdStrike’s endpoint telemetry, SSL inspection on the endpoint, always-on threat protection with real-time intelligence, and visibility into endpoints with zero-day indicators of compromise (IOCs) identified by Zscaler.

The integration will offer mutual customers:

• SSL inspection, data processing, and decision-making on the endpoint

• Always-on zero-day and ransomware protection with real-time, actionable threat intelligence and automated remediation on- and off-network

• Seamless protection with automated one-click usage of CrowdStrike’s endpoint telemetry

• Complete visibility into endpoints exposed to files identified by Zscaler as malicious

• Intelligent posture check between Zscaler App and the CrowdStrike agent that provides application access aligned with business policy