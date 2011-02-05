Search
ZoneFox Announces Partnership with 7 Elements

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

ZoneFox, the world-class security platform that combats the insider threat, has announced its partnership with 7 Elements, an Incident Response and IT security testing company. The latest partner announcement from ZoneFox marks the expansion of its channel into the Incident Support market.

The partnership will enable 7 Elements to deliver superior situational awareness to enhance its incident response service, whilst also supporting clients post-incident by enabling them to monitor, manage and minimise ongoing risk.

7 Elements works with clients across the globe, providing expertise in technical information assurance, through security testing and incident response. It uses an event-driven approach to Incident Response encompassing five key stages: situational awareness; establishing response parameters; resource deployment; establishing compromise zone and incident classification; followed by incident containment and remediation. At the point of incident, 7 Elements will deploy ZoneFox to enhance situational awareness. Vitally, the ZoneFox platform will rapidly flag to the 7 Elements team if the incident is a diversion tactic for a more serious attack somewhere else on the corporate network.

The ZoneFox solution monitors user behaviour and data movement both on-and-off-network, alerting users to any malicious or anomalous behaviour. This is achieved through user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA) and intelligent machine-learning technology that provides 360 visibility across the network and beyond. It will help 7 Elements to identify the source of incidents, such as ransomware, in minutes. Alongside this, ZoneFox can continue to monitor the incident environment in order to reduce ongoing risk.




