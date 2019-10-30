ZTE launches its Cybersecurity Lab Europe in Brussels

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

ZTE Corporation has furthered its commitment to improving security for the ICT industry by opening its Cybersecurity Lab Europe in Brussels, Belgium.

Located in the administrative and political heart of the EU, the Cybersecurity Lab Europe will provide a much wider range of access to the external security verification of ZTE’s products, services and processes, and will facilitate the external cooperation in the security field with stakeholders.

The opening of the lab is another important part of a transparency initiative of ZTE. Under such an initiative, the company has launched two other Cybersecurity labs in Nanjing, China and Rome, Italy in May.

As the platform for transparency and cooperation, the lab provides four essential functions including source code review, document review, black box testing and penetration testing. In addition, ZTE will conduct in-depth research of the security field in the lab, in partnerships with industry-leading security organizations. Moreover, the lab will play a significant role of guaranteeing the security of the company’s 5G solutions in the 5G era.

Representatives of the European Commission and of the European Council, as well as telecoms operators, GSMA and other industry associations have attended the opening ceremony.

ZTE has been committed to providing customers with end-to-end secure products and services, integrating security considerations and controls into every aspect of the product life cycle. Confronted with Cybersecurity challenges and opportunities as well in the 5G era, the company will keep adhering to its vision of ”Enabling Connectivity and Trust Everywhere” to bring trustworthy cybersecurity capabilities worldwide.