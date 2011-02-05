ZPER Secures Crypto Mobile Wallet with Trustonic

April 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Following an increase in incidents such as the January 2018 theft of $425 million from Coincheck Inc, ZPER, the decentralised peer-to-peer (P2P) financial ecosystem, is launching a more secure cryptocurrency wallet. ZPER is achieving this by embedding advanced security solutions from Trustonic.

ZPER is a blockchain-based decentralised lending and investment platform, whose prime focus is the democratisation and transformation of the P2P lending environment. ZPER’s cryptocurrency wallet will launch in 2019 and, as it is ultra-secure and protected by Trustonic’s hardware and software security, it will store value on the user’s smartphone, rather than in the cloud. The wallet will also be unique in its ability to store and exchange multiple cryptocurrencies, thus enabling P2P cross-border value exchanges.

The Trustonic Application Protection (TAP) solution offers security for cryptocurrency mobile wallets on every device, as the user’s private key is stored in hardware, when available. TAP creates a trusted device ID, enabling authentication of all parties involved in a transaction and ensuring that all confidential information is protected and secure.

Joon Bum Kim, CEO of ZPER, comments: "From the beginning, ZPER has prioritised security in cryptocurrency, because, without a solid security foundation, our product is not scalable. Until now, mobile financial services required separate security tokens and OTP generators, which were costly for financial institutions to implement and had a negative impact on the user experience. Trustonic’s solution solves this security problem by enabling simpler, faster and safer financial transactions using the consumer’s smartphone."