Yves Rochereau joins Bertin IT as Managing Director

January 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Yves Rochereau has been appointed as the new Managing Director of the CNIM Group subsidiary Bertin IT, specialised in information technologies as a developer and integrator of software solutions in the Cyber Security, Cyber Intelligence, Strategic Intelligence and Automatic Speech Processing fields.

Prior to joining Bertin IT, Yves Rochereau, who has previously worked at Cisco Systems, Capgemini Consulting and IBM, was the Managing Director of Check Point Software Technologies in France.




