Yubico announce YubiKey FIPS series

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Yubico announce that YubiKey FIPS series have been certified by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and are now available for sale. They are the first multi-protocol FIPS 140-2 validated security keys, and meet the most stringent security requirements of US federal agencies. The FIPS are available for sale starting at $46.

The YubiKey FIPS Series is the only FIPS validated multi-protocol security key in the market supporting five authentication protocols: FIDO U2F, smart card (PIV), Yubico OTP, OpenPGP, and OATH-HOTP/TOTP.

Companies including Google, Facebook, Salesforce and thousands more trust the YubiKey to protect account access to computers, networks and online services. Now, we are able to deliver the same simple, trusted protection as a FIPS validated solution.

FIPS 140-2 is a US government computer security standard, published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), that covers the use of cryptographic functionality such as encryption, authentication, and digital signatures.