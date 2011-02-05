Yubico Product Review - passwordless future

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Yubikey is the first multi-protocol authentication device that not only works for today’s authentication scenarios with services like Google, Twitter, Facebook and LastPass, but for the future of passwordless logins too. It delivers strong hardware protection, with a simple touch, across any number of IT systems and online services – tackling the worldwide problem of passwords.

Many news outlets tell us that online accounts and credentials are hacked and stolen on a daily basis, and that passwords just aren’t cutting it any more in terms of offering adequate protection. The FIDO Alliance – of which Yubico is a leading contributor – is changing the nature of authentication with standards for simpler, stronger authentication that reduce reliance on passwords. In fact, in 2013, Yubico (alongside Google and NXO) introduced the idea of an open, second factor authentication protocol which is used extensively today. Yubico’s technology is now used by nine of the top 10 internet brands and by millions of users in 160 countries.