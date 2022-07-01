Yotta Partners with Virsec to offer True Runtime Protection Cybersecurity Service

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Yotta has announced its partnership with Virsec, through which enterprises across India that are either hosted at Yotta data center or their captive on-premises data center or any public cloud can now get access to Virsec’s patented Deterministic Protection Platform (DPP). It is the only security solution that ensures precise protection against zero-day, ransomware and evolving cyber-attacks to workloads deployed in production. DPP precisely maps what an application or software is intended to do and stops them instantly when they behave abnormally within milliseconds.

Yotta Infrastructure, a Hiranandani group company, is a new-age Managed Data Center provider, and we understand that data is at the core of our lives. Yes, we operate the largest data center parks in India, but we go well beyond that. Yotta empowers enterprises to host, manage, secure, compute, access, and analyse memories, decisions, ideas, entertainment, finances, communication, and much more!

Yotta caters to both wholesale and retail colocation markets. Besides hyper-scale Colocation solutions, Yotta also serves the vast Enterprise market – both domestic and international, which needs fully managed services and solutions. Hence, Yotta provides a complete range of Enterprise IT solutions to our customers under the Yotta Tech portfolio. The services under this portfolio include Yotta Cloud (various types of IaaS – compute, storage, network, PaaS, and industry-specific SaaS services), Private Cloud, Federated Cloud, IT Management, IT Security, Network and Connectivity including Inter-DC metro fiber network and AI / IoT enabled services & solutions.

Based in San Jose, California, Virsec is the leading provider of application-aware workload protection. Virsec’s unique technology defends against the widest range of attacks, both known and unknown, with no signature or prior knowledge required. The solution secures any and all critical business applications, from legacy to COTS to custom, from the inside. Virsec is led by industry veterans with extensive leadership experience at multiple leading cybersecurity and technology companies and a long list of high-growth startups.