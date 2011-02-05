Xton Expands Privileged Access Manger Integrations with Azure AD, YubiKey and ServiceNow ​

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

​ XTAM provides end-to-end control for privileged passwords, secrets, certificates and documents to meet audit requirements while limiting the risk of security breaches and regulatory issues. XTAM is easy to install, maintain, and affordable. ​ ​ New in XTAM:​ ​ Record and Save SQL Statements – XTAM Session Event recording enables the ability to save SQL statements when connecting to MySQL or MS SQL Server database through the use of an SSH Proxy tunnel. ​ ​ Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Office 365) Authentication – XTAM supports Azure AD (Office 365) accounts through the SAML SSO protocol for faster integration with an organization’s existing software and user management infrastructure. ​ ​ YubiKey Multi-Factor Authentication – XTAM supports YubiKey, the popular hardware authentication device, allowing companies to quickly add another layer of Multi-Factor Authentication for administrator, root and other privileged accounts on any network device.​ ​ ServiceNow Integration - Interactions within XTAM can now be added to ServiceNow Incidents activities, a popular ticketing system used in many organizations.​ ​ Create Temporary Local User Accounts – IT managers can now create XTAM Local User accounts with expiration dates without having to involve Active Directory or IT resources. This helps tighten access controls around privileged assets.​ ​ Improved Reporting Capabilities – XTAM automated email reporting allowing users to create customized report views for system-, vault-, folder- and record-level reports. A new Object Access Report lists who has access to selected objects, their level of access and how it was granted. These capabilities help streamline auditing processes and compliance efforts. ​ ​