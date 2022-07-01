Search
World Password Day quote from Cohesity’s CISO

May 2022 by Brian Spanswick, Chief Information Security Officer, Cohesity

With World Password Day coming up tomorrow, the comment from Cohesity Chief Information Security Officer Brian Spanswick:

“With more than 22 billion connected devices online and cyber attacks on the rise, your data has never been at greater risk,” said Brian Spanswick, chief information security officer, Cohesity. “On World Password Day, it’s critical that IT managers, SecOps personnel, and, for that matter, all business workers, remember to prioritize password hygiene today and year around. Using a password manager is an effective way to ensure secure passwords, and taking steps to choose a unique password that’s regularly updated and varied from device to device can mean the difference between a normal day and a devastating data breach — where you potentially not only expose your data, but put your company at risk as well."




