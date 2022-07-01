Search
World Password Day: Commentary from Andy Wilson, Dropbox

May 2022 by Andy Wilson, UK Site Lead, Dropbox

World Password Day coming up tomorrow The comment talks about the importance of cybersecurity and the actions internet users can take to protect themselves by Andy Wilson, UK Site Lead, Dropbox :

“Given the growing numbers of online threats, often including phishing attempts for bank details and personal information, this World Password Day, we want to encourage all internet users to set up a password manager.

“With encryption, the ability to sync your passwords across all your devices, and being able to sign into apps and websites with one click, a password manager, such as Dropbox Passwords, is secure and easy to use.

“Strong passwords are hard for hackers to crack, but they are also hard for the user to remember. We recommend using two factor authentication and also having a password manager.”




