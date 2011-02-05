Search
Wolfram Seidemann New Chairman of the International Currency Association ICA

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

At its Annual General Meeting, the International Currency Association ICA, has elected Dr. Wolfram Seidemann, CEO of G+D Currency Technology, as its new chairman. The ICA is a not-for-profit organisation representing all suppliers of currency as well as all suppliers of products, technologies, cash-in-transit services and equipment used in the design, production, handling, and circulation of currency worldwide.

Another focus of the ICA is research and best practice sharing in order to drive the constant innovation needed to maintain and enhance the integrity of currency as a key payment mechanism. For that purpose, the ICA will provide industry platforms for networking and for exchanging know-how and expertise, such as its future conference in 2020.

The newly elected ICA Board:
Dr. Wolfram Seidemann (G+D Currency Technology) – Chairman
Eric Boissonnas (KBA Notasys) – Vice Chairman
Peter Mühlfelder (Kurz) – Treasurer
Barna Barabas (Jura) – Board Member
Phil Holland (Komori) – Board Member
Malcolm McDowell (Note Printing Australia) – Board Member
Dieter Merkle (SchulerGroup) – Board Member
Jean-Yves Ray (SICPA) – Board Member
Martin Sutherland (De La Rue) – Board Member




