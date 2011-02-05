Wolfram Seidemann New Chairman of the International Currency Association ICA

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

At its Annual General Meeting, the International Currency Association ICA, has elected Dr. Wolfram Seidemann, CEO of G+D Currency Technology, as its new chairman. The ICA is a not-for-profit organisation representing all suppliers of currency as well as all suppliers of products, technologies, cash-in-transit services and equipment used in the design, production, handling, and circulation of currency worldwide.