WithSecure™ off to strong start and wins managed detection and response partnership with Fortune 500 company

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

WithSecure™ has earned a multi-year contract from a global Fortune 500 company. The agreement to provide WithSecure™ Countercept, an award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) service, was closed just shortly after raising EUR77 million to fund the growth strategy of the newly launched corporate security brand.

The UK-based Fortune 500 company chose Countercept to take advantage of WithSecure’s reputation as a reliable cyber security partner providing solutions that are fit for today’s and tomorrow’s threats. The new partner was also attracted to the service’s ability to provide visibility into their networks to help them improve their security posture.

“Offering measurable security outcomes instead of a tick-the-box product has been perceived as one of our key values,” said Tim Orchard, Executive Vice President for WithSecure™ Solutions. “We’re excited to welcome another organization to the list of global enterprises that recognize the value of Countercept’s world-class cyber defense capabilities. This partnership also strengthens our position as leading MDR provider from Europe.”