With a second PoP at Interxion’s Marseille campus, Colt strengthens its position as a European gateway provider

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

INTERXION HOLDING NV and Colt Technology Services, announced the strategic strengthening of Colt’s presence in Marseille with the build of a new point of presence (PoP) at the MRS2 Interxion data centre. This is Colt’s second PoP within Interxion’s Marseille campus.

MRS2, which will offer 4,300 sqm of equipped space when fully built out, is part of Interxion’s growing campus in Marseille. Colt’s new PoP in MRS2 will further consolidate its position as one of the most connected operators in Europe.

Marseille has a strategically important geographical position with the landing of 13 major submarine cables and plays the role of a gateway between Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Moreover, Interxion’s Marseille campus is a well-established connectivity hub with a growing carrier community counting more than 130 connectivity providers and is also becoming a significant content hub with an increasing digital media and cloud community.

Internet traffic in the Middle East and Africa is set to grow six-fold by 2020 to 10.9 Exabytes per month. Traffic in Asia Pacific is forecast to grow three-fold to 67.8 Exabytes per month over the same period1. By expanding its network footprint in Marseille to connect MRS2, Colt will further enhance its ability to address customer demand for high bandwidth services between Europe and Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, which transit through Interxion’s Marseille campus. This announcement marks Colt’s second PoP in the city, at Interxion, and will provide Colt’s customers with greater flexibility and diversity of routes for connecting to its high bandwidth optical Colt IQ Network. With the diversity of routes that this PoP allows, customers will benefit from greater resilience and improved level of services. Leveraging the existing Colt-owned metro fibre network in Marseille, this new PoP will enable direct interconnections from the submarine cables to Colt’s multi-terabit optical backbone network and give immediate access to over 100 top European peering points and carrier-neutral data centres. In addition, Colt provides connectivity to over 40 Interxion data centres across Europe, including its campuses in Paris, London and Frankfurt.

“At Colt, we focus on deploying the Colt IQ Network in strategic locations, where high bandwidth demand is important. By extending scalable connectivity to Interxion MRS2, we further illustrate that the company is Europe’s most extensive fibre network provider,” said Andrew Edison, Vice President, Wholesale at Colt. “Our investment in the MRS2 PoP, in Marseille, reinforces Colt’s growing relationship with Interxion. Colt continues its momentum of providing a superior customer experience by connecting our customers to key data centres and digital hubs.”

“We share with Colt a common view about Marseille and its key role as a global digital and connectivity hub to connect the FLAP markets (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris) with Africa, the Middle East and Asia. With our second data centre in Marseille, MRS2, we are happy to provide Colt with diversity of routes, improved resilience and enhanced levels of service for its customers. Contributing to the expansion of major carriers like Colt is a key component of Interxion’s DNA," said Fabrice Coquio, managing director of Interxion France.

1 Source: Cisco Visual Networking Index