Wipro Collaborates with Check Point to Offer Cloud Security Services

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Check Point has entered a partnership with Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, to deliver Check Point’s advanced and dynamic cloud security solution, CloudGuard IaaS.

This strategic worldwide partnership will further accelerate demand for the CloudGuard comprehensive suite of cloud security products, which are focused on advanced threat prevention and safeguarding enterprise cloud applications, infrastructure, and data against the most sophisticated fifth-generation cyber-attacks threatening organizations today. CloudGuard already protects more than 2,000 enterprise cloud environments.

Cloud security is a shared responsibility between the service provider and the customer, which can be a challenging model to implement. Through this partnership, Wipro and Check Point are enabling customers to maximize their investment in cloud infrastructure by defending against the most sophisticated fifth-generation cyber security threats to their cloud assets and data.

Key features of Check Point CloudGuard IaaS include:

• Automated and dynamic policy: CloudGuard absorbs and leverages contextual information about the infrastructure to automatically adjust security policies to any changes in the cloud environment.

• Centralized management: With the Check Point Unified Security Management solution, users can enforce a consistent security policy for all corporate assets across both the public cloud and on-premise infrastructures – all from a single console.

• Rapid deployment: CloudGuard can be deployed in minutes, supporting both pay-as-you-go and bring-your-own-license pricing models.

• Consolidated logs and reporting: CloudGuard dramatically simplifies compliance and audits by unifying threat visibility for hybrid cloud environments and enhancing forensic analysis.