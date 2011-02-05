Why You Should Say Goodbye to Password Vaults

May 2019 by Tim Keeler, CEO and Founder of Remediant

In the Privileged Access Management (PAM) world, most enterprises use password vaults that have shared or random access, but the vault only creates more accounts for individuals, which offers hackers more points of entry to breach a company’s defenses.

The fact is, password vaulting technology is a legacy approach. Each time password vaults are used, enterprises and governments are recycling the same credentials and sharing them, creating this nest-like structure where administrators who are part of a network group unintentionally share their access credentials with other group members and so forth. This infinite cycle created by vaults only makes things worse because companies lose the visibility of who is actually the administrator and multiply their credentials.

With 80% of all breaches involving stolen administrator credentials today, PAM needs to shift from traditional and obsolete approaches to modern ones that can actually improve cybersecurity defenses. The good news is that this shift is starting to happen! Some companies are now adopting PAM that doesn’t use passwords at all and thus, doesn’t need a vault. Besides solving most PAM problems, this new architecture is much better suited for cloud, is much faster to deploy, and is much cheaper to maintain.