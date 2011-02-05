Western Digital’s portfolio of industrial-grade storage solutions

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Western Digital Corp. Western Digital introduced a portfolio of products to address its customers’ growing need for high-endurance storage solutions in demanding industrial, smart and advanced manufacturing environments, including a wide variety of IoT devices. The portfolio deploys advanced, high-endurance 3D NAND in a variety of form factors to provide industrial-market solutions for systems designers of edge computing gateways, robotics, medical, inspection / surveillance, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications for industrial and IoT system designers.

The fourth wave of the industrial revolution, known as Industry 4.0, connects industrial devices and allows companies to utilize networked data from IoT devices, and computer-controlled systems. Applying AI and ML to this data helps create fully automated smart factories, smart cities and more.

Western Digital Industrial storage products are the ideal solution for equipment that must operate in harsh environments such as elevated temperatures, humidity, extreme elevation or vibration. These solutions offer the ability to store and process more data with extended data retention.

Western Digital’s First 64-layer 3D NAND e.MMC Built for Industrial and IoT Markets

The Western Digital iNAND IX EM132 EFD is the company’s first 3D NAND e.MMC built with Western Digital’s high-reliability 64-Layer 3D NAND technology for Industrial and IoT devices. The iNAND® IX EM132 EFD supports operating temperature ranges of -25°C to +85°C (-I) and -400C to 85°C (-XI). It extends the life of e.MMC beyond 2D NAND and provides increased capacity for industrial and consumer applications powered by advanced operating systems, sensor fusion and machine learning. It also encompasses a rich feature set designed for intensive industrial workloads. These features include:

· Advanced health monitoring

· Thermal management

· Smart partitioning

· Auto and manual read refresh

· Robust power management

· Data retention exceeding JEDEC standards

High-Endurance SD and microSD Cards for Industrial and IoT Markets

The new Western Digital Industrial IX LD342 SD and IX QD342 micro SD cards provide high endurance for OEM, distributors, resellers, integrators and industrial system designers to gain greater flexibility for emerging industrial applications:

· Utilizes Western Digital’s latest 3D NAND technology

· Provides capacity ranges from 16GB to 512GB

· Offers high endurance (3,000 P/E cycles) for a longer lifecycle

· Includes a card health monitor that provides the ability to gauge the remaining endurance and proactively service the card if needed or desired