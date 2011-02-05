Western Digital Expands ActiveScale™ Capabilities

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Western Digital announced enhancements to its ActiveScale storage system portfolio, making it one of the highest performing and most cost-effective object storage platforms for storing, managing and extracting value from the ever-expanding universe of unstructured data. With the introduction of OS 5.5, ActiveScale becomes an even more integral part of an IT infrastructure by expanding its comprehensive set of data management capabilities for streamlining workflows and reducing latency barriers for multi-site data distribution.

More than ever, enterprises are realizing that to extract timely insights from a multitude of unstructured data sources requires the right infrastructure that delivers both sustained performance and predictable costs at scale. Yet research continues to show that most data goes unstored or unanalyzed, data siloes persist, governance remains inadequate, and a disproportionate amount of time is spent simply discovering and preparing data. To solve these challenges, IT leaders are increasingly turning to ActiveScale, a cloud-scale object storage solution that provides extreme data durability, scalability and operational simplicity with unmatched storage economics.

Industry-Leading Scale-Out Performance

As the leader in its class for HDD-based object storage, ActiveScale leverages its scale-out architecture to provide near-linear performance growth for data-intensive applications such as AI, machine learning and HPC workloads. With its industry-leading performance, the ActiveScale X100, coupled with OS 5.5, is projected to deliver data throughput of up to 75GB/second in scale out configurations, making it the ideal solution for large-scale data workflows.

Data Pipeline Service

The ActiveScale Data Pipeline Service offers a versatile way to stitch together distributed web-scale applications to streamline data processing. With real-time object notifications from ActiveScale, business applications can optimize task initiation for improved productivity and faster time to value. This new notification feature simplifies workflow processing for a variety of use cases, including real-time analytics, IoT, mobile applications, media and entertainment, and business processes.

Asynchronous Geo-Spread

ActiveScale Geo-Spreading is an advanced data protection scheme that delivers outstanding system availability by spreading data across geographically dispersed availability zones. The new OS 5.5 adds asynchronous mode support, which enables low-latency data ingest for IoT applications without compromising system availability. Customers can now choose between synchronous or asynchronous geo resiliency with Geo-Spread to meet their unique needs.

Improved Storage Density and Economics

Well known for its unmatched TCO at exabyte-scale, ActiveScale enables customers to further reduce CAPEX and overall hardware footprint with improved storage economics. With the integration of new 14TB Ultrastar® data center-class drives, customers can take advantage of the 16 percent increase in storage density and improved cost/capacity, without increasing power and cooling costs.

In addition to the ActiveScale cloud object storage system, Western Digital’s full data center portfolio includes the IntelliFlash™ family of NVMe™-based all flash and hybrid flash arrays; OpenFlex™ NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™) open composable infrastructure; Ultrastar server and storage platforms; Ultrastar memory extension drive; and its family of Ultrastar data center-class HDDs and SSDs.

Become an Enterprise Channel Partner

Western Digital also recently launched its enhanced Enterprise Partner Program (EPP) with streamlined benefits, discounts and programs for its IntelliFlash, ActiveScale and Ultrastar Platform brands. Solution and cloud providers are encouraged to apply for the award-winning Western Digital Enterprise Partner Program to access the comprehensive selection of go-to-market resources and sales incentives. With Western Digital’s broad data center portfolio, partners can easily create solutions and services to solve specific customer challenges while helping grow their business and maximize profitability.