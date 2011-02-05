Western Digital Corporation introduced the Ultrastar® DC HC530 hard drive

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Western Digital Corporation introduced the Ultrastar® DC HC530 hard drive – at 14TB, no other CMR (conventional magnetic recording) hard drive in the industry offers a higher capacity. The breadth and depth of big data is driving the universal need for higher capacities across a broad spectrum of applications and workloads. Built on Western Digital’s fifth-generation HelioSeal technology, the Ultrastar DC HC530 drive is designed for public and private cloud environments where storage density, watt/TB and $/TB are critical parameters for creating the most cost-efficient infrastructure.

The data explosion caused by big data, IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, rich content and fast data applications is challenging hyperscale cloud data centers and enterprises to efficiently build massive petabyte-scale infrastructures. This ability to cost-effectively scale-up or scale-out is business critical, not only for cloud service providers but for organizations leveraging big data analytics and machine learning in medical, science, agriculture and other fields seeking innovation, discoveries and unique insights, as well as for creating new business models.

A follow-on to the industry’s first 14TB SMR (shingled magnetic recording) drive, the Ultrastar DC HC530 is a 14TB CMR drive that delivers drop-in simplicity for random write workloads in enterprise and cloud data centers. Since 2014, the company’s unique, patented HelioSeal process seals helium in the drive to provide unbeatable capacity, exceptional power efficiency and long-term data center reliability. Its low-power design does not compromise performance, while contributing to its overall TCO advantages. Both SAS and SATA interfaces will be available.

Tencent, a leading global Internet service provider based in China is adopting Western Digital’s HelioSeal-based hard drives for their Tencent Cloud data centers.

Features and Specifications

• HelioSeal: Western Digital’s fifth generation helium-based drives, based on the exclusive HelioSeal technology

• Available with either 12Gb/s SAS or 6Gb/s SATA interface

• Two Dimensional Magnetic Recording (TDMR) and improved Dual Stage Micro Actuator provides optimal head positioning and rotational vibration robustness

• Data Protection: Helps protect end user data with encryption (Self Encrypting Drive)

• Reliability: Amongst the industry’s highest MTBF rating at 2.5M hours and comes with a 5-year limited warranty

Availability

The Ultrastar DC HC530 14TB HDD is currently shipping to select hyperscale cloud customers for qualification. Limited qualification samples are available now to qualified customers.