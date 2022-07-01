Westcon-Comstor to add EfficientIP solution to its distribution portfolio in Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Westcon-Comstor announced it has signed a new distribution agreement with EfficientIP. The partnership will bring EfficientIP’s industry-leading DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) and DNS Security solutions to all European and African markets, as well as Asia-Pacific.

In the last two years we have seen a sharp increase in the remote workforce, prompting an increased demand for greater flexibility in network management and security teams. The race to embrace the cloud, deploy IoT devices, digitally transform business operations and upgrade to new software has also added complexity and reduced visibility across company networks.

This proliferation has not been lost on hackers and as a result, we’re seeing more cyber threats, with DNS servers becoming a prime target for exploitation. In fact, the latest survey conducted by IDC on behalf of EfficientIP revealed that nearly 90% of organisations (87%) experienced DNS attacks, with the average cost of each attack around €780,000 (£694,000). This illustrates the pivotal role DNS plays for network security, both as a threat vector and security objective.

Traditional network security solutions today cannot cover all aspects of the DNS threat landscape, leaving major gaps for hackers to exploit. Without a resilient and all-encompassing security interface in place, companies risk losing access to vital services and assets. EfficientIP’s 360° DNS Security solution fills the gaps left by taking a holistic approach to DNS security. The solution tracks attacker behaviour in real-time and provides immediate alerts to keep mission-critical services protected.

Alongside security threats, there’s also an evident pressure on companies to stay agile and competitive in this new normal. To do so, IT and IP-based devices cannot be overlooked. As companies integrate more IP-based offerings, high quality network infrastructures are of critical importance. EfficientIP’s Network Automation solution increases productivity, improves risk mitigation and facilitates a better time to market, which are all critical to staying dynamic.

The DNS security software market is expected to grow from US$ 1,200.41 million in 2021 to US$ 2,314.56 million by 2028. Westcon-Comstor’s partnership with EfficientIP will strategically expand its portfolio of industry-leading DDI vendors to capitalise on this market growth, while complementing the distributor’s existing network-focused vendors, such as Extreme Networks.