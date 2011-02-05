Webroot® DNS Protection Improves Visibility for SMBs and MSPs

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Webroot enhanced its SecureAnywhere® DNS Protection solution to allow customisable, granular policy control over internet usage without additional hardware or software – simply activate the functionality via the Webroot® Global Site Management console. The product was purpose-built for managed service providers (MSPs) who work with small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to support a layered security approach.

DNS Protection safeguards users on corporate and guest networks, across Windows®, Linux, Apple®, and Android™ devices by blocking threats at the domain level. With more than 80 URL categories to choose from, administrators have granular, policy-based control to automatically block dangerous and questionable sites (such as Malware and Adult) or unwanted sites (such as streaming media). This non-disruptive, easy-to-deploy network security solution saves time and money, while also minimising unproductive web usage.

Key Facts:

• Webroot SecureAnywhere® DNS Protection is a domain-level filtering service designed to provide granular control over internet access. It extends Webroot security into the network to protect end users from malicious communications, regardless of the device being used.

• DNS Protection stops 88 percent of web-borne malware before it reaches an organisation’s network by automatically applying defenses at the network perimeter.

• New enhancements to the solution allow customisable, granular policy control over internet usage without additional hardware or software. Users can activate this functionality in the Global Site Manager console.

• The solution is powered by Webroot BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence, enabling category-based internet usage restrictions with flexible policy management that can be configured for the corporate network, guest WiFi, roaming users, and groups or individuals within an organisation.

• Webroot engineered DNS Protection with MSPs in mind. The solution is simple to deploy, improves compliance, and reduces management costs while also offering easy management via the Global Site Manager.