Wayne Hurd Appointed as Vice President of Sales for Dahua Technology USA Inc.

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

In his new executive management role as Vice President of Sales, Mr. Hurd will be responsible for leading the North American sales team at a time of record growth for the Company in the U.S. and Canada.

Mr. Hurd is a highly regarded and experienced veteran of the security industry. He most recently served as Vice President of Distribution Sales for the security products division of FLIR Systems Inc. Prior to joining FLIR in 2012 as part of a business acquisition, Mr. Hurd served as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Digimerge Technologies, a division of Lorex Technology, offering commercial security solutions for small to mid-sized businesses. Mr. Hurd was a founding member of the Digimerge division in 2003 and instrumental to its growth and development. Mr. Hurd began his career with a progression of sales roles of increasing responsibility with a set of related companies — Sentrol, SLC Technologies and Interlogix. He joined Dahua in February 2018 as part of Dahua Technology’s acquisition of FLIR’s Digimerge and Lorex businesses.