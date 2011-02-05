WatchGuard’s New Ruggedised Appliance Extends Network Security to Harsh Environments

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

WatchGuard® Technologies has announced the release of its new Firebox T35-R industrially hardened, network security appliance. The T35-R allows midmarket businesses, distributed enterprises and the managed service providers to extend WatchGuard’s security services and performance beyond traditional office and data centre settings to protect against malware, intrusions and other threats in the harshest environments.

The Firebox T35-R offers the ideal combination of performance, ruggedisation and price for harsh environments. Features include:

• An IP64-Rated Industrial Enclosure – The appliance is fully dust- and splash-proof, and capable of operating in temperatures of -40 to +60 degrees Celsius, providing reliable security and connectivity in extreme conditions without the need to build custom enclosures.

• DC Power – The appliance can operate on 12v to 48v DC power or use an optional AC power supply.

• Industry-leading Network Security – The T35-R makes site-to-site VPN connectivity simple, reliable and manageable, and empowers administrators to confidently enable advanced security protections including APT Blocker, Threat Detection and Response, DNSWatch, IPS, Gateway AntiVirus, without slowing network speeds. NSS Labs recently recommended WatchGuard Firebox in its annual NGFW report as one of only two vendors that successfully defeated all evasion attempts.

• Simplified Deployment – Industrial organisations and the IT solution providers that support them can easily configure, deploy and manage the T35-R using RapidDeploy, WatchGuard’s centralised zero-touch configuration solution, and the WatchGuard Cloud management platform. Users can pre-configure appliances for quick and non-technical installation, saving travel time and man hours for individual security deployments at remote industrial sites.

• SCADA IPS Signatures – Included with WatchGuard’s Basic and Total Security Suite, the Firebox T35-R leverages these signatures to protect against known industrial control system (ICS) and SCADA threats and enable security use cases in harsh deployment environments.

The Firebox T35-R is available for purchase today.