WatchGuard Expands Secure Wi-Fi Portfolio with 802.11ac Wave 2 Access Point

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

WatchGuard® Technologies has unveiled a new secure, 802.11ac Wave 2 access point (AP). The latest in its family of secure Wi-Fi products, the AP125 offers major performance improvements over Wave 1 APs, giving midsize and distributed organisations secure, enterprise-grade wireless networks without the high cost associated with most Wave 2 APs.

When APs are managed with WatchGuard Wi-Fi Cloud, businesses gain access to the industry’s most sophisticated and reliable Wireless Intrusion Prevention System (WIPS) technology. It also offers a powerful location-based analytics engine equipped with customisable reports for automated inbox delivery, guest engagement tools with social authentication, intelligent network visibility and troubleshooting, plus a highly-scalable cloud-based management system.

“Simply put, Wave 1 APs can’t provide the level of security, network resource distribution or scalability and management that organisations need today, and most competing Wave 2 APs can’t automatically detect and prevent the six known Wi-Fi threat categories,” said Ryan Orsi, director of product management for Wi-Fi at WatchGuard. “This is extremely problematic for low-traffic environments like restaurants, medical offices and schools that still require secure, high-performing Wi-Fi access to function. Our new indoor AP is designed specifically to meet these needs, offering industry-leading security through our patented WIPS technology, performance and scalability that can’t be beaten, all at a price that’s accessible for organisations of any size.”

AP125 Product Details:

• Designed for lower client density environments and equipped with 2x2 802.11ac Wave 2 Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO), the AP125 can now stream data to multiple devices simultaneously utilising the network more effectively.

• Dual concurrent 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz band radios supporting 802.11a/n/ac Wave 2, 802.11b/g/n, 2 spatial streams, and data rates of up to 867 Mbps and 300 Mbps, respectively.

• The AP125 can be managed using the Firebox Gateway Wireless Controller or via WatchGuard Wi-Fi Cloud.

AP125 and Trusted Wireless Environments:

WatchGuard delivers secure Wi-Fi products that organisations can use to build Trusted Wireless Environments. In doing so, companies can rest assured that they are protected by verified, comprehensive security that automatically detects and prevents the six known Wi-Fi threat categories, while enjoying the benefits of Wi-Fi networks with market-leading performance and scalable management.

What’s more, WatchGuard’s secure Wi-Fi products are compatible with most other Wi-Fi solutions, so companies can leverage them to deploy a WIPS overlay without ripping out and replacing every existing AP in their network.