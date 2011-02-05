WTL plc form a strategic partnership with CyberQ Group

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

WTL plc, the established technology services partner, has joined forces with innovative cybersecurity experts, CyberQ Group to offer a set of complementary technology services to the combined client base of both organisations. CyberQ Group is an award-winning Cyber innovator and successful cyber security specialist, which uses artificial intelligence and automation to provide leading edge solutions which meet clients’ specific needs.

Established for 30 years, WTL has been offering clients a broad range of solutions and services delivered on-premises and via managed services to meet their business transformation, performance and efficiency goals. The partnership with CyberQ Group will strengthen WTL’s cybersecurity offering to customers, with a set of leading-edge solutions including; continuous breach detection to provide real time threat intelligence and monitoring, penetration testing to help customers identify weak spots or vulnerabilities, and security operation centre as a service (SOCaaS), a managed security service which identifies and neutralises cyber threats.

Craig Andrews, Business Development Director from WTL believes the partnership will be a great success, saying “Both WTL and CyberQ work closely with our customers to put together bespoke solutions which really meets their goals and objectives, rather than using a set of standard tools. We can now provide end-to-end infrastructure solutions, on or off-site which are fully secured and cyber resilient.