Vodafone Selects Juniper Networks as an Enterprise Global SD-WAN Partner

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Juniper Networks announced that Vodafone has selected the company as one of its Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) vendors for its enterprise-focused SDN portfolio, referred to as ‘Ready Network.’

Juniper provides a secure, virtualized and dynamic network platform for one of Vodafone’s SD-WAN offerings. The solution delivers better control and cost optimization by allowing enterprises to manage multiple sites using a combination of WAN connectivity types to ensure application-level quality of experience. Juniper’s solution is built upon universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) that allows multiple virtualized network functions to be delivered from a single device.

A key element of the Juniper Networksâ Contrailâ SD-WAN solution provided to Vodafone is its Contrail Service Orchestration, delivering automation, simplicity and openness to the design. Operating within a multi-vendor, multi-tenant environment, it ensures secure implementation, analysis and management of each unique network. Contrail Service Orchestration is used by Vodafone to oversee parts of its SD-WAN services infrastructure for enterprises. It also provides Vodafone enterprise customers with a customized, easy-to-use self-serve portal.
Contrail Service Orchestration is designed to unite policies and security controls across hybrid WAN connections, including IPSec, MPLS, broadband Internet and 4G/LTE wireless.

The Juniper Networks NFX Series Network Services Platform is deployed at each customer location to enable dynamic, virtualized WAN service creation and to host the virtual next-generation firewall and advanced cloud-based threat protection capability in a single unit.

By delivering comprehensive SD-WAN sevices, Vodafone is extending the competitive reach of its enterprise connectivity portfolio and focusing on future-looking innovations in line with overall digitization and underlying trends including 5G, industrial IoT, Big Data and cloudification.




