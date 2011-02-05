Viva Technology reveals the dates of its 5th edition Let’s meet in Paris on June 11- 13, 2020

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Viva Technology 2020 will once again take over Porte de Versailles in Paris. Next year, the annual rendezvous will celebrate its 5th anniversary from June 11 to 13, 2020 by bringing together even more startups, star speakers, investors, major corporates, tech giants and visitors from all over the world and making Paris a tech capital for 3 days.

The challenge to expand was met in 2019, with the addition of a second hall and a large conference stage, breaking new records for visitor attendance and satisfaction. Building on this success, VivaTech will once again host Hall 1, 2 and the Dôme de Paris to welcome even more international visitors in 2020.

What they say about VivaTech :

"I always make sure to come to VivaTech because this is a great chance to celebrate the promise of technology." - Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, IBM

"VivaTech is a great place to get into contact very easily with top business leaders, and share knowledge and experience. It was my first time at VivaTech, we won a prize [from the Next European Unicorn Awards] and I met the president of France. It’s been a crazy experience." - Thomas Plantenga, CEO, Vinted, and the winner of the Next European Unicorn Awards, B2C category https://vivatechnology.com/news/nex...

VivaTech 2019 by numbers:

• 124,000 visitors

• 3,300 investors

• 13,000 startups

• 450 speakers

• 125 countries represented

