Vision-Box & JFK Airport Terminal One Group to roll out facial recognition boarding

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport Terminal One Group and Vision-Box have signed a cooperation agreement to modernize passenger processing and roll out one of the largest biometric boarding airport platforms in the USA.

A seamless biometric-based passenger management platform will be implemented, allowing for passengers to board without needing to show their passports or boarding passes.

“We are proud to pilot this unique, paperless, biometric boarding process, and Vision Box have been tremendous partners in this effort.” says TOGA Executive Director, Steve Rowland.

Lufthansa will be the first carrier to offer the technology at JFK Terminal One, their largest USA operation, with Air France, Japan Airlines, and many others expected to follow suit, as the terminal is home to a total of 26 international carriers.

The upcoming transformation of the airport envisions the creation of modern facilities and infrastructure to accommodate significant growth, and to offer an outstanding world-class experience to customers. Terminal One is the home of 26 international carriers including Lufthansa, Air France, Japan Airlines, Korean Airlines and, which comprise the Terminal One Group Association (TOGA), terminal owners and leaders of the massive transformation program.

JFK Airport and TOGA have taken a visionary approach to passenger experience, welcoming the adoption of a seamless biometric-based passenger management platform as a strategic long-term growth pillar.

The cooperation agreement has been signed earlier this week with Vision-Box. A self-service biometric boarding solution will be implemented in Terminal 1 to offer a more convenient, faster boarding process. International Travelers will be allowed to board their aircraft in just a few seconds using biometric eGates, which will recognize them by their face. The platform will match the live faces with previously enrolled and stored ones. No need to present their passport or boarding pass at the gate.

TOGA Executive Director Steve Rowland was enthusiastic about the development with the very experienced partners at Vision-Box. He said:

“Biometric self-boarding is one of our top priorities – improving the passenger experience and enhancing security and safety for all those who travel at JFK Terminal One. We are proud to pilot this unique, paperless, biometric boarding process, and CBP and Vision-Box have been tremendous partners in this effort.”

After taking part in the Los Angeles Airport proof of concept, Lufthansa has reconfirmed their support to seamless travel. Having been instrumental in the cooperation process so far, the airline will be the first to use the technology at JFK Terminal One, their largest USA operation.

Miguel Leitmann, Vision-Box CEO commented:

”We believe JFK Terminal One is another leading example of delivery of a contactless travel solution able to modernize key aviation processes through our Orchestra™ platform. We empower airports to provide a seamless travel experience to their passengers and offer real value to their airline partners. Vision-Box is delivering to the US Government the data required to control a safe and secure border.

Amsterdam, Bangalore, Dubai, London-Gatwick, Lisbon, Montevideo, Los Angeles, Sydney, and now JFK Terminal One are all supporting the “OneID” vision and are role models of our network of over 80 airport partners worldwide. I am particularly proud of the team at our new Americas Center of Excellence in Miami, FL, that we opened for operation in 2018. “

Vision-Box Technology and Solutions Director for Americas, Igor Oliveira, added:

“The new solution at JFK Airport will mean significant improvements in efficiency, capacity expansion, security and guest experience. This comprehensive solution includes self-boarding eGates, smart cameras and a secure orchestration platform that connects all assets, data and stakeholders to guarantee a seamless, frictionless process. We are grateful for the outstanding support by the partners of the initiative, namely the carriers. Travel will become as seamless and attractive as collaboration in the broader aviation ecosystem gets this active and prolific.”