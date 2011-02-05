Virtustream Launches Cloud Automation and Security Capabilities for Enterprise Customers

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Virtustream announced a major upgrade to Virtustream Enterprise Cloud that includes significant cloud automation and security enhancements, which enable enterprises the unprecedented ability to automate key tasks while maintaining security levels – a multi-part process that previously required manual oversight. This technology evolution builds on Virtustream’s expertise in delivering highly scalable, secure and high-performance cloud services for mission critical enterprise applications.

The enhancements also feature a foundationally new version of the xStream cloud management software platform including an enhanced architecture and application programming interface (API), in addition to the ability to address many of the specific challenges presented when migrating and managing enterprise applications in the cloud.

This new upgrade extends automation deeper into previously manual cloud migration and management processes without compromising security or requiring onerous coordination of related operations. The new Virtustream Enterprise Cloud enhancements include the following capabilities:

• Cloud Management: Enhanced cloud management capabilities deliver increased levels of integration through APIs and automation from infrastructure to platform services, reducing time-to-cloud for historically difficult to migrate applications. These enhancements allow enterprise-level customers the ability to self-provision virtual machines (VMs) with host-based automated configuration of security services including anti-malware, intrusion detection, file-integrity monitoring as well as the automated coordination of backup and monitoring in minutes.

This cloud management not only shaves significant time off of the normal process for configuring VMs in an enterprise context, but also reduces the possibility of manual errors during configuration. Additionally, customers can now create, manage and report on VM profiles that pre-define VM parameters, making the self-provisioning process even faster.

• Application Automation: With these upgrades, Virtustream is driving automation capabilities into the application layer. These capabilities include APIs, tools and application specific automation tasks designed to reduce operational processes, reduce the total cost of ownership, and dramatically improve the agility and flexibility of applications running in Virtustream Enterprise Cloud.

For example, with this new release, customers running SAP applications in Virtustream Enterprise Cloud can now automate start/stop operations in the applications within minutes through a self-service portal with automated coordination of the adjacent processes such as monitoring suppression/enablement, backup disabling/enabling and security vulnerability scanning. This allows Virtustream customers the ability to optimise costs by automatically shutting down applications during weekends and maintenance periods without creating custom tooling or management scripts.

• Expanded Reporting, Manageability and Visibility: Also in this release, Virtustream Enterprise Cloud’s self-service management portal offers important new features that provide customers tools for viewing application resource consumption and the ability to group and categorise applications for improved billing transparency. Virtustream helps customers to optimise their usage and create cost efficiencies through its industry-leading MicroVM technology, which provides the ability to avoid the use of pre-sized instances and achieve cost savings through a combination of aggregation and pay-as-you-go, usage-based billing.

In addition to these enhancements, Virtustream Enterprise Cloud, a VMware Cloud Verified service, will leverage the power of the latest Dell Technologies portfolio through the use of VMware’s hybrid cloud technologies and the latest Dell Technologies infrastructure.