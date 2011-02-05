Virtustream Healthcare Cloud Enhancements

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Virtustream announced that in the year since its entry into the healthcare market, key customers have chosen the Virtustream Healthcare Cloud to guide their Digital Transformation journey. Market demand for this offering continues to grow, inspiring the addition of new capabilities such as flexible disaster recovery options for Epic customers and enhanced patient and operational insights available through SAP Digital Health, powered by SAP S/4 HANA. The Virtustream Healthcare Cloud provides a combination of solutions including the migration and integration of electronic medical record (EMR) systems, such as Epic, that advance next generation precision medicine, personalised patient care and improved operational insights.

“Organisations in the healthcare sector have accelerated their embrace of public cloud IT in recent years,” says Melanie Posey, Research Vice President and General Manager at 451 Research. “Our Voice of the Enterprise surveys show that IaaS adoption in the healthcare sector rose from 23% at the end of 2015 to 34% at the end of 2017, indicating that public cloud is emerging as part of the IT mix for organisations in this industry.”

Many healthcare organisations are searching for IT delivery models that improve system flexibility and agility, while simultaneously seeking cost containment measures. Consequently, many healthcare organisations have adopted cloud-first strategies for new technology initiatives. Virtustream has responded to this challenge with the Virtustream Healthcare Cloud, which allows healthcare organisations to leverage the efficiencies and scale of the public cloud in a secure and compliant cloud platform that is purpose-built to address their specific needs. Virtustream Healthcare Cloud is fully compliant with both HIPAA and HITECH and delivers rigorous, end-to-end security to protect patient health information.

“Customer response to the Virtustream Healthcare Cloud has not only been favorable, but also has informed our roadmap,” said Peter Cutts, SVP, portfolio management and strategy, Virtustream. “As a result, we plan to add disaster recovery capabilities and have expanded our partnership with SAP to provide a cloud platform for the running of systems of insight including SAP Digital Health solutions. This is in addition to the work we are already doing with systems of record like Epic and other EMR applications. Virtustream’s extensive experience migrating mission critical applications to the cloud has proved to be a natural fit for the healthcare industry as we intuitively understand the challenges associated with an organisation’s most important applications, and are unmatched in our ability to help our clients navigate to success.”

Virtustream Healthcare Cloud is the perfect cloud partner for applications such as the SAP Digital Health solution on SAP S/4 HANA, because of its regulatory compliance, high standards for application performance and availability and service level agreements. Virtustream is a premium supplier with SAP, and has also recently achieved certification for its SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud HIPAA offering.

“Healthcare providers need to focus their time and resources on patient services, and shouldn’t have to worry about the IT infrastructure that underpins it,” said Drew Fassett, vice president of global industries at Virtustream. “The momentum we’ve seen since launching the service one year ago is a testament to the growing need for this level of support in the healthcare industry.”