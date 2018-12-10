Vigil@nce - wxWidgets: multiple vulnerabilities via Third Party Libraries

February 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: wxWidgets.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, denial of service on service.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities via Third Party Libraries of wxWidgets.

