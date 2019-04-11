Vigil@nce - wpa_supplicant: six vulnerabilities
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, FreeBSD, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: radio connection.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of wpa_supplicant.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
