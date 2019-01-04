Vigil@nce - wget: information disclosure via set_file_metadata
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via set_file_metadata() of wget, in order to obtain sensitive information.
