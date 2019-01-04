Vigil@nce - wget: information disclosure via set_file_metadata

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via set_file_metadata() of wget, in order to obtain sensitive information.

