Vigil@nce - u-boot: two vulnerabilities via ext4
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities via ext4 of u-boot.
