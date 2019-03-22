Vigil@nce - tcpflow: out-of-bounds memory reading via setbit
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via setbit() of tcpflow, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
