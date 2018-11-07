Vigil@nce - systemd: code execution via unit_deserialize
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, WindRiver Linux.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via unit_deserialize() of systemd, in order to run code.
