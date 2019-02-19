Vigil@nce - systemd: buffer overflow via D-Bus Message
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, McAfee Web Gateway, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via D-Bus Message of systemd, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
