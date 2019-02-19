Vigil@nce - systemd: buffer overflow via D-Bus Message

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, McAfee Web Gateway, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, denial of service on service.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via D-Bus Message of systemd, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

