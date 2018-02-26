Vigil@nce - suricata: HTTP analysis bypass
March 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can prevent recognition of HTTP, in order to disable traffic analysis for the connection.
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Creation date: 26/02/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
