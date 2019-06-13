Vigil@nce - sssd: privilege escalation via Unreadable GPO
August 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data flow.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Unreadable GPO of sssd, in order to escalate his privileges.
