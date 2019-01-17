Vigil@nce - sssd: privilege escalation via Root Directory Home
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Root Directory Home of sssd, in order to escalate his privileges.
