Vigil@nce - sos-collector: file reading

December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file of sos-collector, in order to obtain sensitive information.
