Vigil@nce - snapd: privilege escalation via Input Queue Inserted Characters
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Input Queue Inserted Characters of snapd, in order to escalate his privileges.
