Vigil@nce - sharplibzip: directory traversal
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories of sharplibzip, in order to create a file outside the service root path. This vulnerability is a member of the Zip Slip family (VIGILANCE-VUL-26357).
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter