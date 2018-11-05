Vigil@nce - sharplibzip: directory traversal

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories of sharplibzip, in order to create a file outside the service root path. This vulnerability is a member of the Zip Slip family (VIGILANCE-VUL-26357).

