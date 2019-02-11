Vigil@nce - runc: code execution via FS Descriptors Container Escape
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Docker CE, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Synology DSM, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via FS Descriptors Container Escape of runc, in order to run code.
