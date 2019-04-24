Vigil@nce - python-urllib3: two vulnerabilities
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of python-urllib3.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter