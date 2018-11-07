Vigil@nce - ppp: privilege escalation via EAP-TLS
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via EAP-TLS of ppp, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter