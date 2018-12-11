Vigil@nce - phpMyAdmin: three vulnerabilities
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, phpMyAdmin, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights, data creation/edition.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of phpMyAdmin.
