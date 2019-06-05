Vigil@nce - phpMyAdmin: Cross Site Request Forgery via Login Form
August 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, phpMyAdmin, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, TYPO3 Extensions not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery via Login Form of phpMyAdmin, in order to force the victim to perform operations.
