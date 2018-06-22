Vigil@nce - phpMyAdmin: Cross Site Scripting via Designer Feature

August 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Designer Feature of phpMyAdmin, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, phpMyAdmin, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 22/06/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The phpMyAdmin product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data via Designer Feature before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Designer Feature of phpMyAdmin, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

