Vigil@nce - phpBB: code execution via Phar Object Injection
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Phar Object Injection of phpBB, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
